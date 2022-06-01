Senator Shehu Sani

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former lawmaker of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has put itself in what he described as a moral dilemma over the indecision on choice of presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.

Sanni, who spoke on the candidature of the dominant political parties on The Morning Show, a political show of Arise TV on Wednesday, stated that the ruling party had attracted itself to more problems due to its failure to be decisive about zoning of its presidency.

He said, “Now, they have put themselves in such a way, because initially things were fine. Everyone believed that the party was going to zone to South-West, until the sale of forms began, and they said they had not decided.

“And then people from the North started buying forms.

“So, from now I can see that if PDP’s problem is two or three, APC’s problem is almost 45 or 60 and it’s a problem that is self-inflicted by people within the party that have created problems for themselves.

“Once you’re indecisive, once you refuse to take a serious decision you will, at the end of the day, be forced to take the decision that may not be in your best interest and this is the situation on the ground,” he added.

The lawmaker expressed concern that personal ambitions of aspirants in the South-Western Nigeria is undermining the chances of the region from producing a unified candidate that could confront the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in 2023.

Sanni noted that it was apparent that many Northern aspirants trooped out to purchase presidential nomination forms, because of the division in the South-West.

He said, “Almost everybody in the South-West wants to be the President, and that’s the issue.

“Whoever it is there should be a rallying point, so consensus is more of an intervention to reduce the rancour and acrimony that may come up later by candidates sacrificing their personal ambition for the greater good of the party and the nation.

“Even though the PDP is unable to have a consensus, you can see that an Atiku that has gone round the country and worked hard and has also reached out, it was even the Southern governors that made it possible for him to emerge.

“The need of the PDP might be different from that of the APC, the PDP is an opposition party, all they want is for them to win, and whoever would make it possible for them to win is who they would go for. And you must first win before you think of sharing power,” he said.

The former governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP in Kaduna, who lost at primary stated that the APC as a ruling party is in a serious moral dilemma because there would be a backlash, particularly from the South-West, should it give power to a Northern candidate.

Vanguard News