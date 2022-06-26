.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Gabriel Oyibode, has vowed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state poses no threat to his party in the forthcoming coming general elections in the country, maintaining that the APC will take state by storm as the people of the oil-rich state were tired of bad governance, which has impoverished them.

Chief Oyibode, a lawyer by profession, who holds the title of the ‘Odogwu Adiebuo’ of Ezionum Kingdom in Ukwani Local Government area of the state, stated this in a chat with our correspondent in Abuja over the weekend.

According to him, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege-led APC in state will attract what he described as immeasurable victory because he has done what others before him failed to do in terms of massive grassroot development.

He said that the DSP, having assembled what he called a team of political arsenals led by Chief Omeni Sobotie to chase the PDP out of power, the masses of the oil-rich state are very much ready and wiling to enthrone a progressive government to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023 administration, adding that there’s no doubt in his mind that DSP Omo-Agege is the choice of the people.

The Odogwu Adiebio further stated that the developmental of the DSP in the past four years is an eye opener to the people saying, “little wonder he enjoy a teeming followership” of the people in the state as he noted that the race for the post Okowa’s governorship will be a walk-over for the APC.

He noted that the quality and purposeful Senatorial representation in service delivery exuded by the lawmakers representing Delta Central coupled with the superlative performance of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North were the selling points of the APC towards 2023 to wrest power from the ‘marauding PDP” in the state.

Additionally, the people of Ndokwa nation Chief Oyibode stated have no choice in the ruling party in the state having been disappointed over the years by the PDP stating that, Ndokwa nation, with the proposed establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology Aboh, awaiting the accent of the President, the APC offers the best alternative to the “failed PDP” that the people of the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency had followed with stoicism over two decades with nothing other than mass unemployment, hunger, deprivation and gross marginalisation to show for their solidarity and support.

Being the second largest homogenous entity in the state, the Odogwu Adiebuo called on Ndokwa political establishment particularly the Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU to lead the people of the nation out of woods of “poverty enabling party” and follow the Progressives to enthrone DSP Omo-Agege’s administration for the betterment of all.

Recall, Chief Oyibode was a one-time gubernatorial aspirant of the PDP where he shook the political space to its foundation with his massive crowd at the time until he became a rallying point in the APC where he’s a major stakeholder with his popularity surging by the day.

“Right from top to bottom the enemies of the people shall be put to shame from the presidential election to the least office contested APC will defeat its opponents.

The people of Delta State shall democratise for the first time since the advent of democracy in our country. Elections have never been contested and won on the platter of fairness, credibility and acceptability rather it had been manipulated to favour a party who is second to none in plundering the commonwealth of the people. DSP Omo -Agege shall win a landslide come 2023 gubernatorial election. I call on the people to rally support for all candidates of the umbrella Party,” Chief Oyibode concluded.