Meanwhile, a total of 11,388,523 persons in 55 African countries have recovered from over 11.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of June 8, 2022, even as the number of deaths reached 255,175, but the WHO warns that perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is misguided.

“The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided. More than 7,000 people lost their lives to this virus last week. A new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected,” Tedros warned.

The data, released by the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering, CSSE, at Johns Hopkins University, JHU, using statistics from the World Health Organisation and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments, noted that reported that South Africa has the most reported cases of 3.97 million and 101,397 deaths.

It is followed by Morocco (1.17 million), Tunisia (1.04 million), Egypt (515,645), Libya (502,016), and Ethiopia, (475,764), and Kenya (325,797). Nigeria has a total of 256,227 cases and 3,148 deaths