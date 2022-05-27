.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Violence yesterday marred the House of Representatives election primary of the All Progressives Congress in some federal constituencies of Ondo State.

Thugs disrupted the election in Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by chasing away the delegates and the electoral officers at the scene of the election.

The election was held at the Ade Super Hotel, Akure, the state capital.

Thugs that invaded the venue overwhelmed the men of the security personnel deployed to the venue of the election.

The political thugs forcefully gained entrance into the hall, beating the security at the entrance and took the ballot box from the agents before the security operatives could stop him, while other miscreants descended on the voters and delegates

Eyewitness account told newsmen that ” After the voting has been concluded, the Returning Officer sorted the ballots sheet and counting was about to start when the thugs entered into the hall, even the large number of the police and NSCDC men could not stop them. That was how the process was stopped. “

The thugs took to the main road, firing gunshots and disrupting vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Shops and houses around the area hurriedly closed shop.

Journalists present at the venue of the elections were attacked by the thugs.

Vanguard gathered that about thirty minutes after the thugs had been chased away, the Returning Officer of the election, Mr Adeyemi Akola declared a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Derin Adesida as the winner of the primary having scored 68votes to defeat the incumbent, Mayokun Alade-Lawson, who scored 37 votes.

The same ugly incident played out at the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, as the voting was suspended when the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyeloogun alleged that the agent of the incumbent lawmaker, Mr Tajudeen Adefisoye assaulted his agent and had been rushed to the saying that his agent has been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The speaker said that the election is halted.

However, after several minutes the election continued.

The speaker was defeated by the incumbent, Tajudeen Adefisoye who polled 70 votes while he scored three votes.

In Owo /Ose Federal Constituency, the lawmaker representing the constituency, Timehin Adelegbe defeated Dr Abiola Oshodi with 101 votes to 9 votes.

Also, in Ondo West/East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abiola Makinde defeated three other aspirants, winning with 96 votes, Olumbe Akinkugbe, with 9 votes and Babajide Akinwolere with no votes.

Elections in other federal constituencies were still in progress as of 8 pm last night.