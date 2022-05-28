Foremost Movie Director, Taiwo Oduala, CEO Oduataj productions and Entertainment Inc is set to launch AFRO AWARDS 2022 in Los Angeles.

The groundbreaking first edition of the new project is set to hold on the 29th of October in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Speaking on the development, Oduala, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Oduataj Productions and Entertainment Inc said the AFRO AWARDS project is borne out of the need to reward humanitarian and excellence in the global society.

He explained further that the project seeks to reward individuals and organizations for their hard work and consistency towards the upliftment in the global society and all over the continent.

“The event is also directed at encouraging hard work among individuals and organizations the apex might seem out of reach, albeit, with the necessary effort, you will get there.



“AFRO AWARDS 2022 is one that will bring together big names in the global industries across the globe, and it would be the best place to get to meet with other personalities, and possibly have interactions that would change the course of lives.

“Mr Taiwo Oduala hopes to bring the world together, and make it a better place. The fans are already anticipating this big event, your support is also very essential,” a statement by the organizers indicated.

Born in 1976 the brain behind the project, Oduala, is an award-winning movie director with 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, and 25 years experience as a film director. He is the president of Oduataj Foundation And Oduataj Entertainment music Label, He is a full member of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN).



He began his career in Entertainment and film making in 1991 as a stage/television director until 1994 when he started full time training as a Film and Screen director.

Between 1994-1997, he earned the necessary qualification and experience that made him a full-time Film director. He his a graduate of Sociology from Lagos State University and an alumni of Colorado Film school USA where studied film making.