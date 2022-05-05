Today, Thursday May 5, Archbishop Sam Zuga also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshal who is also the first professor of digital economy in the world is celebrating his birthday in grand style.

The philanthropic cleric who turned 51 today is celebrating his 51st milestone with over 30,000 members of House of Joy Ministry with over 200 branches.

He is also celebrating with over 20 million beneficiaries of Samzuga Foundation’s free medical treatment exercise, as well as with over 500 staff members of Samzuga Foundation.

The Archbishop known for his humanitarian services to less privileged Nigerians is also celebrating his big day with many graduates who benefited from his scholarship scheme.

While the world celebrates Sam Zuga’s Day today, it is also important to note that Archbishop Sam Zuga had been making frantic efforts towards growing Nigerian economy by creating another Nigeria inside Nigeria, making Nigeria a dwelling place for Nigerians as well as empowering Nigerian youths through his cryptocurrency, Zuga Coin which is the first cryptocurrency in Africa and other money making channels.

On the quest to finding more solutions to Nigeria problems and to many reasons he is the first professor of digital econony. The cleric single handedly created significant social media interaction platforms that works better than the existing type, such as the SAMZUGA NET which works more than Facebook with more interesting features, SAMZUGA CHAT which works more than WhatsApp with more interesting features.

In many ways, everyone in the world has arguably benefited from the benevolence of Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga.

Adding to the celebration tagged Worlds’ Sam Zuga’s Day, the archbishop urged all those who had in any way taken part in his free medical treatment, scholarship scheme, unemployment alleviation program, poverty alleviation project (ZUGACOIN ERC20 in Samzuga wallet) and loves Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga to get a Samzuga branded T.Shirt and wear from morning till night on the 5/5/2022. This is to celebrate the many achievement of the Bishop in a short while and how he has gain so much love in the face of millions of people both within and outside of Nigeria.

Sam Zuga recently promised to clear 97B Dollars of Federal Government of Nigeria’s debts in 12 months using Zugacoin. Also known as world’s first professor of digital economy, the cleric took the bold step to intervene shortly after the Federal Government incurred N950bn new domestic borrowing between January 2022 and March 11, 2022.

The Cleric is always on the look out for Nigerian youths, he recently also promised to grant all Nigerians 18 years and above financial freedom to the tune of 1 million naira worth of Zugacoin each. youths in some states have started benefiting from this excercise and his leaving no state behind.