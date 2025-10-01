Cancellation of Independence Day celebrations, A sign Nigeria needs healing — Prophet Sam Ojo

By Idowu Bankole.

Fiery General Overseer of the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry, FARIM, Prophet Sam Ojo has expressed strong concerns over the cancellation of the Independence Day celebrations, warning that the federal government, led by President Tinubu, must be wary of bad advisers.

The Fiery no-nonsense Prophet of God expressed deep regret over the cancellation, saying it shows all is not well with the country.

Sam Ojo warned that those who advised President Tinubu against celebrating the Independence Day are enemies not just of Nigeria but enemies of the President.

According to Prophet Sam Ojo, “the celebration would have ushered in renewed hope, a sign of great things to come and relief from all trouble bedevilling the country.

“We don’t have any other country except Nigeria. May God put a stop to all the storms raging in the country”, Prophet Sam Ojo said.

Seeking divine help for Nigeria, Prophet Sam Ojo asked his over 50 thousand single congregation to pray a seven-point prayer for President Tinubu and Nigeria.

The prayers included:

Wisdom for President Tinubu to rule Nigeria ⁠Good health to pilot the affairs of Nigeria to greater heights ⁠Deliverance for Nigeria from the spirit of bloodshed ⁠Peaceful return to power in 2027 ⁠Mercy for divine intervention ⁠God’s guidance ⁠Prosperity for the nation.

Vanguard reported that “The Federal Government announced the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary parade, previously scheduled to mark the 65th Independence on Wednesday, 1st October.

According to the presidency, the cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary.