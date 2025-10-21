I feel happier celebrating my birthdays with prison inmates — Archbishop Okeke

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha – The Archbishop of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, has said he derives greater joy celebrating his birthday with inmates at the Onitsha Correctional Centre than with the rich and powerful.

Speaking during his 72nd birthday celebration on Monday at the Onitsha Correctional Centre, Archbishop Okeke revealed that the practice has become one of the secrets to his longevity and a source of profound happiness.

He explained that celebrating with the inmates gives them a sense of belonging and allows him to express gratitude to God for the gift of life.

“Anyone who truly loves to identify with me during my birthday should join me here at the Correctional Centre,” he said. “It is a way of showing love to the inmates and thanking God for His blessings.”

The Archbishop emphasized the importance of thanksgiving and gratitude in the life of every Christian, describing them as essential expressions of appreciation to God.

“Thanksgiving is gratitude, and gratitude is a feeling of appreciation for the good things someone has done for you,” he said. “Gratitude not expressed is not real. Expressing gratitude to God attracts more blessings and opens doors to progress.”

Archbishop Okeke urged the inmates to use their time in custody to become better individuals and reintegrate positively into society after their release. He also called on authorities to improve conditions in correctional facilities, including enhancing electricity supply through solar energy installations, to enable inmates and officers to stay connected in emergencies.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife; Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Sir Paul Chukwuma; Labour Party candidate, Chief George Moghalu; and the former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Willie Obiano, Primus Odili.

In her remarks, Senator Ekwunife commended Archbishop Okeke for his continued dedication to prison ministry and generosity to inmates.

“The Archbishop’s compassion and commitment to giving everyone a second chance are inspiring,” she said, pledging that the APC would extend dividends of democracy to correctional facilities if elected in the November 8 governorship election.

Ekwunife also promised that her party would provide solar panels and inverters to all correctional centres in Anambra State and urged the inmates to take advantage of the ongoing skills acquisition programmes.

The Anambra State Controller of Corrections, Anslem Ike, thanked God for the life of Archbishop Okeke, describing him as a blessing to the Correctional Service.

“Before my posting to Anambra, I had heard so much about the Archbishop’s works in Onitsha. Meeting him in person is a great privilege,” he said.

Archbishop Okeke marked the occasion with gifts to the inmates, including toilet soap, tissue paper, laundry soap, toothpaste, biscuits, bottled water, a birthday cake, cooked rice, and two live cows.