Prophet Sam Ojo celebrates Pasuma at 58th Birthday

Idowu Bankole

Renowned International cleric, Prophet Samual Adebayo Ojo, popularly called Baba Authority, has joined family, friends and fans of Fuji star Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma in celebrating the musician on his 58th birthday.

In a congratulatory message shared with Vanguard Newspaper, Prophet Ojo praised Pasuma for his “decades of impact in the Nigerian entertainment industry, describing him as a cultural icon whose music continues to inspire millions across the globe”

The fiery Prophet, Sam Ojo prayed for God’s continued guidance, long life, and greater accomplishments for the Fuji maestro.

Pasuma, popularly known as “Oganla,” marked his 58th birthday amid widespread tributes from admirers across the world.

Vanguard News Nigeria