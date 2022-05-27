The founder of the Abuja based Shiloh word chapel, Prophet Ikechuckwu Samuel has felicitated the Nigerian children on the occasion of the 2022’s Children’s Day celebration.

The cleric, who was recently seen at the IDP camp in Abuja sharing some relief items with children, said:

“Happy Children’s Day, God is love, Only Love can hold our nation not Religion or tribalism, let love lead.

“Children are the nation’s hope and leaders of tomorrow. They are valuable assets that should be prepared for future leadership by providing them with all their essential needs which will aid their growth and development.

“We align ourselves with the vision behind the Children’s Day celebration and also pray that the nation experiences a major reform in the educational, health and other core sectors of the economy, said the cleric.”

Please watch the video of the cleric below: