By Egufe Yafugborhi

INCUMBENT Deputy Governor of Rivers state, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo of Degema Local Government Area (LGA) has snatched the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers West senatorial district ticket for the 2023 general elections.

The results of the senatorial primaries released by the party Monday evening also had former commissioner in the state, Allwell Onyeso of Etchie LGA, who severed defected from opposition All Progressives Congress, handed the ticket for Rivers East senatorial district.

For Rivers South East district, incumbent Barry Mpigi (Tai LGA), strongman among current Ogoni political class retained the party ticket in hopeful bid to continue his stay in office come 2023.

The results, again, affirms Governor Nyesom Wike’s overwhelming grip on the Rivers PDP party structure as his choice candidates picked the tickets without sweat, all returned unopposed.

Chairman of Rivers PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor, expressed gratitude to party faithful on satisfaction that the “Exercise was peaceful and orderly. Though they (eventual flag bearers) were returned by consensus, normal accreditation and voting took place and results declared in orderly manner.”