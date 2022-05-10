By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The United States Mission in Nigeria has assured of its desire to partner Lagos State Government to improve the conditions of the air quality and the environment aimed at promoting sustainable living among the residents.

Acting Consular-General of the US Embassy in Lagos, Mr. Brandon Hudspeth, made the remark, on Tuesday, at an advocacy and partnership meeting with Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Hudspeth was received by the representative of the governor, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, held at the ministry’s conference room.

The Consular General, affirmed the readiness of US, which is to establish an important system that will enhance, monitor and manage quality air through the state.

According to him, “The United States (U.S.) Mis­sion in Nige­ria is ready to part­ner La­gos State Gov­ern­ment to pro­mote sus­tain­able liv­ing en­vi­ron­ment.

“We have been working with the Ministry of the Environment and by extension the Lagos State Government in the area of quality air advocacy.

“And here we are, excited at collaborating with Lagos State Government in the area of providing technical support in quality air control. I assure you, this will be a fruitful, continuous partnership.”

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu, recalled the past and present efforts of the state government in mitigating the effects of Climate Change through Climate Change Conference, birthed since administration of the then administration of Govenor, Babatunde Fashola.

The governor, explained that despite several interventions to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” there is the need for more collaboration.”

According to him, “You (US) have come at the right time. We need collaboration, particularly in the rea of capacity building and how we can move forward considering the huge population of Lagos State estimated at over 25 million people.

“Together, we shall combat the menace of noise, emission pollution, among other climate change effects in Lagos.”

Also, the General Manager, Lagos State Environment Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, who gave a presentation on air pollution in Lagos, described the collaboration as “apt” as part of the focus of the agency to steer environmental innovations via inter sectoral partnerships with related shareholders.

Fasawe said, “In a bid to sustainably achieve our commitment to the environment, LASEPA constantly seeks for knowledge and skill sharing opportunities to drive discourse, policy and innovations geared and exceeding our targets on mitigative and adaptive climate resilience solutions, in particular, air quality management.”

According to her: “This partnership was borne out of the fact that they (US) noticed our activities in advocacy for cleaner air in Lagos.

“The consulate realizing our efforts in measuring air quality and the need to benchmark and compare, hence, the need for partnership.

“To have any intervention for mitigation, we need data. The US Consulate has supported Lagos State with a technical fellow. An American-Nigerian Professor, Jimi to work with us for a year in the area of capacity building, air quality monitoring and measuring,education, among others.

“The impact of this is for people is to know which areas to avoid if you are probe to airborne diseases, such as: bronchitis, asthma, among others.”

She, however, expressed confidence that the partnership will open new opportunities for dealing with environmental problems, particularly, in air quality.