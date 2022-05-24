By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

THE serving member of House of Representatives representing Ogbia Federal Constituency in Bayelsa State, Mr. Fred Obua has lost his bid to return to the national assembly for a second tenure as he lost the primaries to the chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area, Ebiyon Marvin Turner.

Turner also defeated the incumbent member representing Ogbia Constituency 1, in the State House of Assembly, Chief Metema Obordor and the immediate past Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson.

Elsewhere in Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Mr. Rodney Ambaiowei was declared winner while the ticket for Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency was clinched by Hon Oboku Oforji, the incumbent lawmaker representing Yenagoa constituency I. Prof Steve Azaiki, the incumbent PDP member representing the Federal Constituency did not contest the primary as he chose to serve a single term.

The results for Nembe/Brass Federalism Constituency and Sagbama/Ekerefe Federal Constituency were still been awaited at the time of filing the report.

…Kenebai tips PDP to sweep Assembly polls

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Sagbama Constituency 2, and Deputy Majuro Leader in the Bayelsa House of Assemblies, Hon Bernard Kenebai, says it is the wish of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state that the party sweep the assembly polls in 2023.

Kenebai, who stated this in Sagbama Town, Sagbama Local Government Area, shortly after being declared winner of Sagbama Constituency Two seat primaries of the PDP on Sunday, said the party was determined to ensure that PDP secure a hundred percent success at the polls to enable the party to implement its agenda for the people.

The Sagbama Constituency 2 PDP Primary election which was held at the main auditorium of the Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama, saw Hon. Kenebai polled 8 votes to defeat his only rival Ebiowei Fyneman Wilson who scored 5 votes after two other aspirants Michael Magbisa and Oguoh Tamaranubere withdrew from the race.

Declaring the results, the Party Returning Officer for Sagbama Constituency Two, Dr. Ofulu Dede John, said Bernard Kenebai emerged winner after polling the highest votes from the 13 delegates accredited voters from the Four Wards, describing the election as peaceful, free, and fair.

In his remarks, Kenebai said: ” I want thank God for this outcome, it really about winning or losing, it’s was a family affair and we came here as a PDP family. Our leader the governor has preached oneness, so we came with that spirit and we are grateful to God that the exercise was conducted hitch-free and you could see how thorough it was done and we have the outcome as it is.

“I want to congratulate my younger brother, who put up a very gallant fight and actually raise the level of competition. I also want to appreciate the other two contestants who in the spirit of sportsmanship had to drop out, I want to thank them, they are true party men.

“”With this outcome, we will all close ranks and work together to actually forge the front of the party, so we can go out for the general election and ensure that we give a big hit to the APC in the general elections.

“For the Bayelsa Assembly, our hope in the Bayelsa Assembly is to have 24 over 24, this time around, we are not ready to give anyone away. First thing for us is that you have to start from the base, It is for us to put up a good fight and make sure that we come out victorious, we can actually do what we want to do for our people.

“We want to thank the delegates because they stay true to their promises, we are happy for their good performance. We will raise the ante of representation.”

Reacting to the results, Ebiowei Wilson, the runners up, expressed reservation with the procedures. of the election, regretting that materials arrived because there were no timelines.

