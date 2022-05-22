.

Some aspirants of the PDP for Lagos State House of Assembly on Sunday, expressed confidence in the party’s primaries, despite the delay in the arrival of national officers to the venue.

The aspirants, Mr Lawal Akinsemoyin and Mr Bolaji Faniyan, who were both contesting for the PDP’s ticket to represent Lagos Island constituency II at the Lagos state house of assembly, spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

They said the lateness of the national officers charged with conducting the primaries would not in any way, dampen the enthusiasm of the stakeholders and the outcome of the exercise.

Akinsemoyin said he expected the process to go smoothly despite the lateness of the national officers.

He said he was confident in his ability to emerge, the winner of the primaries, adding that he had put a lot of work in place.

On his part, Faniyan said the delay in the commencement of voting was due to logistics issues on the part of the party.

He noted that all delegates and officials on the ground were excited about the primaries, adding that he hoped that the best man would emerge the winner.

“Irrespective of the outcome of the primaries, we are all one family,” Faniyan said.

NAN reports that 27 Adhoc delegates from nine wards were seated at the venue of the primaries, Archbishop Soremekun Memorial Hall, Broad Street, awaiting the arrival of electoral officers, as of 12.45 p.m. when this report was filed.

NAN also reports that 140 aspirants are contesting for the PDP tickets for the 40 seats in the Lagos State house of assembly and 85 for the 24 House of Representatives seats.