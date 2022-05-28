.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume Jr, on Thursday, lost the battle to win the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ticket for the Imo North Senatorial District.

Araraume lost to Emma Okewulonu, at the Senatorial primaries of PDP, conducted at Aladimma mall in Owerri.

Araraume got 61 votes trailing behind the winner, Emma Okewulonu, who polled 132 votes to win the Imo North Senatorial ticket, while Nwachukwu Ugochukwu got 1 vote.

It should be recalled that Okewulonu, was the Imo North Senatorial candidate of PDP, in 2020.

Also, at the same venue, on Thursday, the House of Representatives primaries, for the Okigwe North federal constituency, saw a former House of Representative member, Obinna Onwubuariri won with 26 votes to defeat his closest rival Nkiruka Ibekwe who scored 25 votes.

While in Okigwe South federal constituency primaries, a former deputy speaker, Jonas Okeke won with 51 votes, to defeat his closest rival Austin Nwachukwu, who got 42 votes.