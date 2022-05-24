Moro knows fate Tuesday

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and House of Representatives members from Benue state have failed to secure their tickets back to the National Assembly in the just concluded primaries of the party.

Among those who lost at the primaries of the party were Mr Mark Gbillah representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Mr Francis Agbo representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency and Kpam Sokpo of Buruku Federal Constituency.

Mr Gbillah who was gunning for the third term in office lost his position after polling 29 votes against the 54 scored by Mr Emmanuel Ukaa who emerged victoriously.

In the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency election, the incumbent, Francis Agbo who polled 35 votes was floored by a female aspirant, Aide Naths-Ogwuche who garnered 71 votes.

The election in Buruku Federal Constituency also went the way of Mr. Terkaa Agbo who polled 20 votes to defeat the incumbent Mr. Kpam Sokpo who garnered 17 votes while Mrs. Ngunnan Addingi the immediate past Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism polled three votes.

Meanwhile, a three-term member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Mr, John Dyegh who last December defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress, APC, also got the nomination of his new party. He polled a total of 69 votes to defeat Mr Terzungwe Atser who came a distant second with five votes.

Four others made it back to the green chambers and they include Benjamin Mzondu representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Dr Richard Gbande representing Katsina-Ala/Logo/Ukum Federal Constituency, Mr Bob Tyough of Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency and Samson Okwu presenting Oju/Obi Federal Constituency.

Other new entrants who picked the party’s ticket include Pastor Ojotu Ojema for Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Alexander Ogbeh for Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency and Julius Atorough for Konshisha/Vandeikya Federal Constituency.

Meanwhile, both Governor Samuel Ortom and incumbent Senator Gabriel Suswam also secured the tickets of the party to represent Benue North West and Benue North-East Senatorial Districts respectively. However, the result from the Benue South Senatorial District where Senator Abba Moro hails from was being awaited, the election was ongoing at the time of this report.