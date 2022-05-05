.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday extolled the virtues of the late President Umaru Yar ‘ Adua who died in office on May 5, 2010.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, said it remembers with nostalgia the late President who gave his all and died in the service of our dear fatherland.

The statement partly read, the “Late President Yar’Adua was a beloved leader and exceptionally courageous, humble, honest, forthright and dependable statesman, whose legacies in stabilizing our nation, particularly in instilling the Rule of Law, equity and peaceful co-existence in line with the manifesto of the PDP remain unparalleled.

“He was an unrelenting advocate of the Rule of Law, who dignified the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by promptly executing Orders of Court in line with his Oath of Office even when such Orders are not favourable to his interest or that of his Party.

“Yar’Adua was a detribalized Nigerian, an angel of peace who manifestly loved Nigerians without regard to ethnic, religious, class or political considerations and placed the peace, unity and wellbeing of the people above every other interest.“

It further read, “Despite his personal challenges, President Yar’Adua stood firm in the defence of truth, justice, fairness and laid a solid foundation for electoral reforms and credible elections in Nigeria.

“His avowed commitment to the unity and peaceful co-existence of our nation is legendry through his Amnesty Programme which brought relative peace to the then restive Niger Delta region of the country and set the nation on the path of social and economic sustainability.

“Indeed, our nation will continue to miss late President Yar’Adua as a leader with a heart for the people as envisioned by our founding fathers.“

The party said in remembering the late President urged Nigerians to insist on the Rule of Law and credible elections by actively participating in the ongoing electoral process and voting en masse in the 2023 general elections to Rescue Nigeria from misrule and rudderlessness

The party also expressed gratitude to the widow of the President and the entire Yar’Adua family for their courage and steadfastness in upholding the virtues, values and legacies of the departed President.

