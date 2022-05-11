Ken Nnamani

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, has thrown his weight behind the idea of allowing super delegates, otherwise termed as statutory delegates, to participate in political parties’ congresses and conventions.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had, in February this year, assented to the current version of the Electoral Act 2022, which prevents statutory delegates from participating in party primaries.

Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act 2022, as recently amended by the Senate, contains the provision, which guarantees super delegates the right of participation.

Nnamani, who spoke on The Morning Show on Arise TV on Wednesday, described super delegates as very necessary, stating that it must have been an oversight in the previous amendment signed by the President.

“There is no way super delegates would be excluded from participating.

“Those are people with a residual memory of the party’s activities. Those are people that have helped the party in the past. They should participate in voting.

“If you apply the term super delegates, it makes a lot of sense. Most of them will come, because they think independently.

“They might not be influenced by either their state governors or godfathers. Some of them can stand firmly and vote according to their conscience.

“So, it is important that they are included in the voting process,” said Nnamani.

Who are super delegates?

The term super delegates, which simply means statutory delegates is used to describe delegates that are not elected by primary voters.

Statutory delegates include councillors, local government chairmen and vice chairmen, political party chairmen in all the 774 Local Government Areas, state and federal lawmakers, governors and their deputies, president and vice president, political parties’ National Working Committee members, state party chairmen and secretaries.

Vanguard recalls that Nnamani, who served as the President of the Senate between 2005 and 2007, formally joined the 2023 presidential race on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform in April.

Meanwhile, Nnamani, after his declaration for presidency, has made known his ambition to restructure Nigeria from inefficient consumption to production.

He would be remembered for scuttling the perceived third term presidential ambition of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.