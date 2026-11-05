2027: APC chairman seeks Ekiti voters’ support for Tinubu

APC National chair, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has urged voters in Ekiti State to support President Bola Tinubu and other party candidates in the 2027 general elections, citing the administration’s economic reforms and development projects.

Yilwatda made the appeal on Thursday at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, where he joined Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the party’s National Working Committee, governors and other stakeholders to present the party’s candidates to voters.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, the APC chairman expressed satisfaction with the turnout at the rally, describing it as a demonstration of support for the party and its Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the rally provided an opportunity to present the party’s candidates, including Tinubu and those seeking election into the National Assembly and Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Yilwatda described Tinubu as a performer and reformer, saying his administration had introduced policies aimed at repositioning the economy, strengthening public institutions and creating opportunities for Nigerians.

He particularly highlighted the administration’s tax reforms, arguing that the new framework was designed to protect low-income earners and small businesses from excessive tax burdens.

The APC chairman also cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as an intervention to expand access to higher education, noting that eligible beneficiaries receive a monthly upkeep allowance of N20,000.

On infrastructure, he highlighted federal road projects in Ekiti State, including major connections between Ado-Ekiti and Akure, as evidence of the administration’s commitment to improving transportation and economic activities.

He urged voters to elect APC candidates across all elective positions, particularly in the National Assembly and state legislature, arguing that their presence would facilitate the implementation of the President’s development agenda.

Yilwatda also called on party members and stakeholders in Ekiti to remain united and mobilised ahead of the elections.

He expressed confidence that the APC would consolidate its political strength in 2027 and urged Nigerians to renew their support for Tinubu and the party.