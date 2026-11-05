NYSC members’ kidnap: Two suspects deny involvement in court

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Two men standing trial over the alleged abduction of 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have denied involvement in the crime, pleading with the court to forgive and release them.

The defendants, Usman Aliyu and Babangida Aliyu, began presenting their defence on Wednesday before the court.

Testifying as the first defence witness (DW1), Usman, who was led in evidence by his counsel, Mr Paschal Oforma, said he had no involvement in the abduction.

He told the court that he was on his way to his shop in Ana, Abia State, when security operatives arrested him.

According to him, he was not informed of the reason for his arrest until the following day, when he was accused of kidnapping.

He said he subsequently made a statement to the Department of State Services (DSS), which was interpreted into Hausa before he thumb-printed it.

When asked by his counsel if he had anything else to tell the court, Usman pleaded for forgiveness and his release.

During cross-examination by the prosecution counsel, Mr Ekezie Nwauzor, the defendant said the shop he occupied belonged to his elder brother, Umar Mohamed, who currently resides in Oyo State.

He also told the court that he had evidence of payment for a self-contained apartment in Ariara, Ana, on his mobile phone.

He identified Ibrahim and Mohammed as his co-tenants and Chinedu as his landlord.

Usman acknowledged that he was captured in an audio-visual recording narrating his alleged involvement in the crime but denied being identified during an identification parade.

In his testimony, the second defendant, Babangida, said he lived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he operated a business selling noodles, bread and tea.

Led in evidence by Oforma, he said DSS operatives arrested him on a Saturday evening at his shop in the Oil Mill area of Port Harcourt.

He denied knowing the first defendant or participating in the abduction of the prospective corps members.

Babangida also pleaded with the court to forgive and release him, saying he had a wife and child to care for.

However, during cross-examination, he could not state the name of the street where his shop was located.

He claimed that he bought the shop from one Bello, an indigene of Kebbi State, but admitted that he had no documents to establish ownership.

He also confirmed that his statement was taken in the presence of his lawyer and captured in an audio-visual recording.

The defendant further acknowledged appearing in a video in which he narrated what happened during the abduction of the NYSC members.

The case was adjourned until Friday, November 6, 2026, for continuation of hearing.