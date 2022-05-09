By Eguono Odjegba

Omegapro, a global internet empowerment platform has announced it’s arrival in the country to help to train Nigerians in a new ICT package that will enable millions of people recreate their wealth making knowledge and increase their income base through on-line products marketing and management.

Director of Omegapro Team in Nigeria, Ambassador Daniel Onoja, at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, said global efforts to empower citizens and reduce poverty has intensify amongst nations, noting that people everywhere are now embracing technology and use the power of the internet to break away from the shackles of poverty;

as they leverage on the products of technology to attain financial freedom.

Onoja urge Nigerians particularly the youth and productive bracket to seize the opportunity presently been offered by Omegapro to improve on their income earning and secure their future.

He said “Nigerians need to depend less on government and corporate jobs, and engage digital tools to create wealth and reduce the pains and agonies occasioned by the prevailing global economic recession and Covid-19 pandemic which has led to many job losses and the collapse of many businesses across the world.

“Omegapro platform is here to present Nigerians huge opportunity for them to diversify their resources into viable digital opportunities.”

He continues: “Starting a traditional business with all the physical structures such as renting a building or renting an office space, paying staff and other utility bills to run the business can be very demanding.

“It makes a lot of sense to cut off the overhead and other hurdles by embracing reliable digital opportunities like omegapro which takes the stress off you and trade on your behalf using a team of world class professionals and artificial intelligence, AI, which was built and tested for years before it was deployed on a commercial scale.”

Ambassador Onoja explained that Omegapro is a multi-Industry company which deals in digital assets trading with presence in over 160 countries.

“Omegapro is a combination of industry expertise and technological innovation designed to create wealth without boundary for people without limit” in a connected economy as ours today.

“At omegapro, we share useful information that have the potential of increasing the revenue of prospects, we provide financial education, we coach, we mentor and encourage people to take advantage of the financial freedom which the system is providing for people globally irrespective of race and creed across the world.’

He also explained the procedures and processes to follow to participate in the attractive on-line marketing package.

“By activating your membership in the system, you benefit from the daily proceeds of digital assets trading by Omegapro. Also, you have the option to tap into the generous compensation and career plans of the company that rewards business recommendations and expansion in different amazing ways, both in cash and incentives.

“The company shares daily profits with you as you relax in the comfort of your home or focus on your job or primary business anywhere in the world because the Internet as they say has made the world a global village-no more boundaries nor language barriers.

“From 2019 to date we have recorded huge success stories out of the stable and consistent business operations of the company such that Millionaires have emerged and continues to emerge within the Omegapro family”.

He assured that the opportunities are simply amazing, rewarding and inelastic, noting that Omegapro target is to lift millions of Africans out of poverty and endless struggle.

“In Nigeria, we are excited by the results and can boldly invite all those who crave financial freedom to join us and tap into the huge opportunities that we are seeing at Omegapro.

“We have a vision to impact a million lives in Africa before this year runs out because we are concerned and touched by the threats of economic down-turn in our society. You look around you and you see out of school children and unemployed youths everywhere.

“Even the employed people are maybe underpaid or have unstable job hence, the need to create a secondary source of income to augment.

“Families are unable to meet their basic needs and everyone should be worried. For us, Omegapro is what we have to offer and share with our people because we have testimonies and we have the numbers to show how powerful, reliable and dependable the Omegapro platform has proven to be”.

“Governments all over the world are confronted by numerous issues and challenges and it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to provide all basic infrastructures and amenities for citizens. Therefore, citizens must take their destinies in their hands by making conscious decisions and taking massive actions by creating a plan B source of income to secure their future”.

According to him, Africans from different walks of life and workplace professionals, business owners, clergymen , corporate individuals, retirees, civil and public servants are among those who have already keyed into Omegapro.

He also assured that the platform has inbuilt anti-risk system to absolve players of poor performances.

“The poor in mind fear and avoid risk, the rich in mind takes calculated risk by seizing opportunities to make more progress. While some people are afraid to act, others are making decisions, taking action and increasing their portfolios in life”, Onoja stressed.