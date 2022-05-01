By Olayinka Ajayi

The Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Olalekan Balogun Alli at the weekend called on the entire Yoruba people to embrace love and unity among themselves.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the executives of the ‘Think Yoruba First’ organization, a pan Yoruba group at his Alarere palace in Ibadan, the Olubadan advised Yoruba people to think Yoruba first in everything they do and support any movement that furthers Yoruba unity and freedom.

The group, represented by their President and Secretary-general Mr. Bolarinwa and Dr. Bukola presented the Olubadan with an award for his contributions to the protection of Yoruba Land, and the mission of Think Yoruba First organization towards the self-preservation of the Yoruba people.

Other executives of the organization present include Arakunrin Femi Akinsola, Arakunrin Adepitan, Ogbeni Ifeoluwa, Ogbeni Micheal Sobande, Arabinrin Funmilayo Ayanwale, Arakunrin Mark Faleye, Ogbeni Olamirewaju Yusuf Arakunrin Oyesiji among others.

