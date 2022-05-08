, Hon Omimi Esquire,

Honorable Daniel Omimi is Political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. In this interview, Omimi speaks on President Muhammed Buhari’s administration, stressing that the President should ameliorate the pains he caused Nigerians before leaving office. Excerpts:

What is your take on the President’s performance since he came on board in 2015?

Well, to cut a long story short, Mr. President has failed woefully and has disappointed his supporters, especially his party members. He knows that APC is no more relevant; instead of changing Nigeria into prosperity, he has plunged the country into deep woes. It is unfortunate that the President has disappointed himself because this is not the Buhari we used to know.

For some time now, eminent Nigerians, especially northern leaders who brought him to power, have been calling for his resignation; do you subscribe to this?

I will not subscribe to the call asking Mr. President to resign. It is a pity that he has disappointed himself. Rather, he should amend the bad governance he has brought into this country. No doubt he spoilt several of the projects and programmes executed by former President Goodluck Jonathan. He should not resign now because it is just a few months before this tenure elapses, in fact, he should repair what he has destroyed.

The truth is that I doubt if Buhari is in control of governance and this is the bitter truth.

What is your take on the recent APC Convention?

It is a pity that the so-called APC Convention was a sham, very disgraceful and intimidating; you can imagine a situation whereby credible persons were asked to step down for the National Chairman position. Both the blind and the lame know that it was a consensus as planned earlier, rather than intimidation overwhelming the Convention that is supposed to allow competent persons to assume the leadership position.

What can you say about the emergence of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)?

No doubt, Senator Ayu is a tested and focused politician who, by all standards, will lead the PDP to the promised land; don’t forget he was the President of the Senate and a gentleman to the core. You can see that majority of PDP members accepted him as the national chairman. Besides, he is doing very well and he makes sure there is stability in the party. Above all, he has been able to settle every aggrieved side; in fact, there is no more rancor within the party.

Can you assess the chances of the PDP and APC in the next general elections?

My joy is that it is clear now that APC has no structure to withstand the PDP both at the state and federal levels. Nigerians now also know that APC is a failure because the present government has taken the country backward. In fact, APC is no match for PDP, which is one of the biggest political parties in Africa. My honest advice to APC is that they should start packing their belongings out of Aso Rock because Nigerians are tired of them; there is no gainsaying the fact that the Buhari administration is no more relevant.

Are you aware that PDP is being threatened in Delta following the emergence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, who has expressed his desire to contest the gubernatorial slot? What is your reaction?

First of all, I want to remind Deltans that Omo-Agege is not a threat to the PDP. In all honesty, APC has no structure on the ground to make them win an award in the 25 local government areas of the state or, are you talking about the crowd that turned up during his governorship declaration at Effurun? I can reveal to you that the people you saw that day are what we call hired crowd; let me say it loud and clear that the crowd you saw was hired from various parts of the state.

What is your reaction to the rumor that Omo-Agege might defect to PDP at the last minute and pick its governorship ticket?

That is a big lie. PDP has aspirants that are credible. It is all about credibility. I want to disabuse the mind of our teeming supporters that PDP has an unwavering structure than APC.

What is your take on the Electoral Act signed into law by President Muhammed Buhari?

It is one of the best things to have happened in this democratic system. The President must be applauded for having the lion’s heart to sign the Act because it will stop or at least minimize rigging which APC is known for.