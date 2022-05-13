Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch has announced plans to host a career fair for individuals interested in shaping the African narrative through the creation of solutions that will drive prosperity on the continent.

The event, scheduled to hold at the Landmark Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, on May 14th, will feature top speakers like Oremeyi Akah, Chief Customer Success Officer at Interswitch; Franklin Ali, Chief HR Officer at Interswitch and Ina Alegwu, Group Director, Digital Transformation at ARM HoldCo.

Speaking on the reason for the career fair, Ali highlighted the need for more platforms that provide Nigerian youths with the boost required to chart their career trajectories. He added that such initiatives would go a long way to ensure that young Africans are active participants in the conversations that would inevitably change the face of Africa, especially through technology.

According to him, “The initiative is part of Interswitch’s efforts to unlock the tremendous potential that exists among Nigerian talent and pull fresh minds into the tech ecosystem.”

He said, “The Interswitch Career Fair has been designed to help attendees find their purpose and provide them with the support they require to thrive in their careers.”

As a home-grown business, Interswitch has over the years reiterated its belief in the capabilities of Nigerian, and indeed, African talent to solve challenges peculiar to the continent. The company has therefore identified the career fair, among other initiatives, as a viable platform through which the brightest minds in the region are attracted.

In recognition of this drive, Interswitch was awarded the LinkedIn Sub-Saharan Africa Rising Star award in 2019 at the LinkedIn Talent Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The company was also recently named one of the top 25 companies to work for in Nigeria, in LinkedIn’s ‘Top Companies 2022: The 25 Best Workplaces to Grow Your Career in Nigeria’ list. LinkedIn explained that “the stability in our ever-changing world of work, in addition to the high retention rate of employees” formed the basis of the selection.