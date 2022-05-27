…We’ll consider the request – INEC

By Dapo Akinrefon

There are strong indications that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, may extend the deadline for the conduct of party primaries.

A source, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said the INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmod is meeting with leaders of political parties where pressure is being mounted on the commission to extend the deadline.

When contacted, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi denied the move but said the commission will meet to consider the request.

Oyekanmi said: “It’s not true. We are currently meeting with leaders of political parties who came with a request. The Commission will meet today to consider this request.”