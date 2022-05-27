Portable

By David Royal

The organisers of Headies Awards have threatened to disqualify fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable for threatening to kill his co-nominees of its 2022 edition.

The organisers who are not happy with Portable made this known in a statement on its verified Instagram page on Friday.

Vanguard reports that Portable was nominated to contest in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ categories when The Headies unveiled the nominees for its 2022 edition on Tuesday.

Other nominees e in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category include Av, Fave, Magixx, and Ugocci.

For the second category, he is pitted against Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, Naira Marley, and Goya Menor among others.

Portable the ‘Zazuu’ crooner took to his Instagram page to make a threat to whoever wins the 2022 Headies Award over him.

And according to the controversial singer, if he fails to win, he will kill whoever beats him to the awards.

However, not being pleased with Portable’s statement, organisers of the awards in a swift response said:

“We have notified the Nigeria police of Mr. Okokiola’s actions to fellow nominees. Also, demand for the immediate retraction of the video as well as a written apology to nominees in both categories and to The Headies has been made.

“Should Mr. Okikiola fail to meet our demands, we will not only disqualify him from participating in The Headies but also enforce the instrumentality of the law.

“The general public are hereby implored to disregard the video and stop the dissemination of the same in the public space,” The Headies noted.