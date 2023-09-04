The Headies: Asake beats Burnaboy, Davido to win Album of the Year; clinches Next Rated

Asake has emerged as the winner of the Album of the Year category at the 2023 Headies Awards.

‘Mr Money’ as Asake is fondly called by his fans beats other talented artistes like Davido, Rema, Burna Boy and Omah Lay to clinch the award.

Other artistes who have won the award in the past include Fireboy, Falz, Simi, Kizz Daniel, among others.

Asake who was also named the winner of the Next Rated category was signed to Olamide’s record label YBNL on February 8, 2022, rose to prominence in 2020 after his freestyle “Lady” went viral, eliciting a tremendous response from several prominent internet influencers such as Broda Shaggi, Sydney Talker, NastyBlaq, and others.

His foray into music was entirely coincidental since he began as a dancer and worked with a variety of dance organizations and theatre companies in high school before attempting his hand at music.

‘’Mr Money,’’ his first song for 2020, re-emphasizes his confidence in himself and being loyal to his identity as he makes his mark as one of the fast-rising artists in the Nigerian music scene.

His hard work and perseverance earned him a nomination in three categories for the 2020 City People Music Awards, for which he received two of the three nominations, including the title of Most Popular Song of the Year.

The Headies is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists. It is broadcast live on HipTV to viewers across Nigeria.

This year, the award features over 20 categories, including Album of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

Album Of The Year

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe —WINNER

Rema – Rave & Roses

Omah Lay – Boy Alone

Victony – Outlaw

Davido – Timeless

Vanguard News