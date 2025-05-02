I buy cars with my money not award – Portable replies artistes days after snub at Headies award

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has slammed fellow artistes just days after the conclusion of the 2024 Headies Awards.

In a video that has gone viral, the street-hop star accused artistes of buying recognition with money, claiming he prefers to use his earnings on tangible assets.

This latest outburst follows his release from prison in Ogun State, where he served a brief sentence after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The singer was freed after meeting the condition of a N30,000 fine.

In the video, Portable criticised the credibility of award and questioned the integrity of the awards, alleging that they are sold rather than earned.

“You’re not successful, you only bought award,” he said. “They mock me that I wasn’t given the award, but I have money. I use it to buy my cars. I’m successful. I’ve dropped an album. Are you more successful than I am? Who listens to your music?”

Taking pride in his recent collaboration with UK rapper Skepta, Portable argued that true recognition lies in global partnerships, not local awards.

“Skepta and Portable, we are the owners of the award, but they said they won’t give us,” he declared.

He concluded by stating his preference for long-term investments over the pursuit of what he described as superficial accolades.

“I would use my money to buy land, buy houses, I cannot buy fake life,” he said.

