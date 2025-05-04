Why we honoured Google’s Alex Okosi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Others – Headies organisers

By Ayo Onikoyi

Media Executive Alex Okosi, the Governor of Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu and other creative industry leaders were honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the 17th Headies held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ayo Animashaun, Executive Producer, Headies and CEO, Smooth Promotions, noted that the award was to recognise their outstanding contributions to Africa’s media and entertainment landscape. “Every Recipient of the Special Recognition Award had contributed immensely to shaping the entertainment industry into a thriving global force. They have made outstanding contributions to the creative industry and displayed innovative leadership in advancing the digital ecosystem across Africa.”

Alex Okosi, Google Africa’s Managing Director and former YouTube and Viacom executive, was recognised for his groundbreaking role in merging media, technology, and innovation. From launching MTV Base Africa to spearheading initiatives like the YouTube Black Voices Fund, Okosi has championed African content and talent on a global scale. Under his current leadership at Google, he is driving responsible AI, food security tech, and startup empowerment across Africa.

Babjide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, was acknowledged for his contributions to the music industry and his investments in the growth of the state.

Other awardees include Davido, Rema, Tems, Qing Madi, Odumodublvck, Shallipopi, Mohbad, Flavour, Asake, Lojay, Juma Jux and Chike.

“This award is about celebrating legacy and the visionaries who have built platforms, shaped narratives and opened doors for African talents globally, and it is with great pleasure to present them with the Special Recognition award,” Animashaun added.

The award ceremony brought together icons and emerging talent under one roof, celebrating the spirit of African excellence. From Davido, Flavour and MI to new school stars like Shallipopi, Odumodublvck, and Qing Madi, the night was a reminder that Africa’s creative industry is not just evolving, it’s leading.