FCMB millionaire promo goes digital, targets 23,000 customers First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced Season 8 of its annual retail campaign, Millionaire Promo, which rewards and empowers new and existing customers of the Bank with exciting prizes. The FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 8, which has gone fully digital, commenced in April and will end in September and is available to customers via the Bank's Mobile App and WinCity. WinCity is the gaming platform of the Bank, designed to engage, promote positive interactions and reward customers' loyalty to the brand. It is the first digital promo platform in the Nigerian banking industry where customers get to spin a wheel and win fantastic prizes instantly. The platform democratises access to opportunities to win and enhances the transparency of the promo process. Customers can visit WinCity as many times as they meet the required conditions of the promo. Speaking on the FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 8, the Divisional Head, Personal Banking, FCMB, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, said: "We are excited to kick off the 8th Season of the FCMB Millionaire Promo. “The promo was designed to reward customers, enhance their overall experience, and promote financial inclusion and a savings culture. “As a responsive and innovative Bank, we are leveraging our Millionaire Promo Season 8 and WinCity gaming platforms to upscale our world-class digital banking offerings to deepen our engagement with customers and reward them in an exciting manner. “We encourage Nigerians to partake in this promo because they stand a chance to join several others who emerged winners in previous editions and have established flourishing businesses." To participate in the promo, existing customers must increase their savings account balance by N5,000 to get a chance to win up to N1m. New customers can open a savings account via the Bank's Mobile App and fund with a minimum of N5,000.00 to qualify to win up to N1m. Multiple deposits of N5,000 will increase the chances of getting more keys to play and win exciting prizes via the new FCMB Mobile App or WinCity. Apart from the grand prize winner of N1 million, thousands of other customers will win various cash and airtime rewards. Every month, five customers stand a chance to win N100,000 each; 20 others will smile home with N50,000 each; another 50 will be rewarded with N20,000 each, while 100 customers will receive N10,000 each. In addition, 200 customers stand a chance to win N5,000, and another 500 will go home with N2,000 each, while 1,000 and 2,000 customers will get N1,000 and N500 airtime, respectively. A total of

To encourage and simplify vehicle ownership for personal use by millions of Nigerians, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) now offers auto loans of up to N30 million at a reduced interest rate.

The FCMB auto loan supports acquiring brand new and pre-owned vehicles (popularly known as “Tokunbo”), with N500,000 as the minimum loan amount that a customer can access for a repayment duration of up to five years. 

A statement y the bank noted that the loan affirms FCMB’s commitment to improving the social well-being of individuals and enhancing access to credit for higher standard of living for families.

Commenting on the unique value proposition, Divisional Head, Personal Banking of the Bank, Mr Shamsideen Fashola, said, “vehicle ownership is one of the most exciting moments in a person’s life.

“Yet, many people struggle to save up for a long time to make this dream come true. To bridge this gap, we created a value proposition that is flexible, convenient and empowers individuals, families and businesses to achieve the dream of vehicle ownership.

“Nigerians can now finance their dream vehicle with an auto loan from FCMB at a low-interest rate with monthly or yearly payment options depending on their income.

“We, therefore, urge the populace, including, but not limited to salaried individuals, to take advantage of this opportunity to fulfil their vehicle ownership dream.”

 The statement added that FCMB Auto Loan empowers qualified Nigerians to part-finance the purchase of brand-new and pre-owned vehicles while spreading the repayment between one and five years.

The loan, which is dependent on the type of vehicle to be purchased, is open to salaried individuals and self-employed Nigerians. 

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the number of registered vehicles in Nigeria is 13 million.

“However, vehicle ownership in the country has been declining because of increased prices.

“This is due to foreign exchange and importation challenges, leading to a drastic reduction in purchasing power and sales decline in the auto industry. 

“A purpose beyond profit commercial banking institution, First City Monument Bank is a member of FCMB Group Plc, led by Ladi Balogun as Group Chief Executive.

“The Bank is committed to COVID-19 recovery, income equality and poverty reduction by easing credit constraints to disadvantaged individuals and small businesses.

“The intervention of FCMB in the automobile sector aligns with Goals 3 and 10 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which focus on well-being and reduced inequalities,” the statement added.

