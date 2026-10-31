2027: Don’t be deceived, vote for Tinubu, South-East govs tell Igbos

President Bola Tinubu

Governors of Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States have urged the people not to be deceived by political distractions but to vote massively for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The governors made the call on Saturday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Mega Rally and Empowerment Programme for the South-East, held at Okpara Square, Enugu.

The governors are Prof. Charles Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Dr Peter Mbah of Enugu and Sen. Hope Uzodimma of Imo.

Speaking, Mbah urged the people of the South-East to support Tinubu’s re-election bid to enable him to consolidate the gains of his administration’s economic reforms.

He attributed ongoing development projects, including the construction of primary healthcare centres, to the Federal Government’s economic reforms.

The governor urged women to support Tinubu and APC candidates in the Jan. 16, 2027, and subsequent elections.

“A good sailor does not abandon his ship mid-sea because of challenges. We must finish the journey we all started together,” he said.

Mbah described South Easterners as strategic people who had established businesses and relationships beyond the zone, urging them to participate actively in the political process.

Speaking on the empowerment programme targeting 5,000 women across the South-East, Mbah said the initiative followed the empowerment of more than 2,000 women in Enugu within 48 hours.

He said the beneficiaries received cash support, assistance with hospital bills and tools to enable them to generate income.

According to him, the programme is designed to make women wealth creators rather than perpetual beneficiaries of financial assistance.

“When you empower a woman, you strengthen the family. When you empower a woman, you build a strong community,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to make effective use of the empowerment tools and extend the benefits to their families and communities.

Also speaking, Uzodimma described the rally as historic and commended the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for empowering women across the South-East.

He reiterated the commitment of the region to supporting Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

He explained that Igbos had experienced marginalisation for over 60 years but were beginning to witness a new era of political inclusion and development under Tinubu.

He commended the president for expanding the scope of infrastructural and economic development in the South-East.

“We are now seeing good roads, electricity, and health reforms as well as educational reforms in the country. A winning team must not be changed,” he said.

The governor urged the electorate to sustain the current development trajectory, saying the federal government’s economic reforms had increased resources available to states for development.

“We have more money to build Okigwe to Owerri, Umuahia to Owerri, Orlu to Owerri and Owerri to Port Harcourt roads,” he said.

Uzodimma added that the improved financial position of the state had enabled his administration to pay salaries and pensions consistently, including 13th-month salaries for workers.

In his remarks, Nwifuru commended the skills acquisition and empowerment initiatives of the APC-led administration, urging South-East women to vote massively for the party.

He described the APC as the only political party with a clear and identifiable manifesto capable of sustaining the country’s development.

The governor dismissed suggestions of his involvement in any political coalition, stressing that his loyalty remained with the APC.

He urged supporters to vote for APC candidates at all levels in the January 2027 elections and subsequent polls.

Similarly, Soludo, represented by his Deputy, Dr Gilbert Ibezim, said the South-East had a responsibility to support Tinubu’s re-election in appreciation of his administration’s achievements.

He said the region stood to benefit more from continued collaboration with the federal government.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu, urged Igbos to embrace political inclusion by supporting Tinubu’s re-election.

Kalu said the Igbo had not produced a president of Nigeria in the past 60 years, stressing the need for the region to strengthen its political alliances.

He recalled that Tinubu, while serving as governor of Lagos State, maintained cordial relationships with Igbos and included them in his cabinet.

He commended the Tinubu administration for establishing the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

He described it as a major step towards addressing the region’s developmental challenges. (NAN)