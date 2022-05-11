By Miftaudeen Raji

The Lagos State chapter of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has implored the Federal Government to act fast on resolving the long-running strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking on the issue, the Amir (President), MSSN Lagos, Miftahudeen Thanni lamented that the academics, spiritual development and programmes of his members in various higher institutions in the state have been badly impacted by the strike.

He said: “It is unfortunate we find ourselves in this situation in this country. The question people keep asking is who is to blame?

“At this junction blame is not appropriate, what I think is most appropriate is that we take responsibility of our obligations.

“MSSN Lagos as a student-based organization is seriously affected by this strike, and beyond this, it has dreadful humongous negative implications on the youth and our educational system as well.

“This period is one of the most trying period in Nigeria. A period that is characterized by increase in crime rate, abduction, banditry, kidnapping and ritualism of all sorts,” he added.

Thanni said government must act fast at a time like this when inflation as galloped beyond expectation, just as unemployment and crime rates have become alarming.

He also warned that government should not allow the strike to linger on till 2023 elections come in, noting that the youths may be at the mercy of politicians, since poverty has choked many people in the country.