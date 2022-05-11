By Prince Osuagwu

Social trading platform for cash and crypto, Bundle Africa, has used the opportunity of its two years anniversary recently, to unveil a web application to give its users more accessibility to crypto trading and other online trading activities.

Bundle said it built the app with its users’ needs in mind, and believes the app will make it one of the easiest crypto trading platforms in Africa. The platform which started with only 3 assets at its initial launch has now grown to over 80 assets and over 700,000 users across Nigeria and Ghana.

CEO of Bundle Mr Emmanuel Babalola, said that despite regulatory pushback, Bundle has been able to cater to the needs of its user base through the integration of Cashlink, a P2P payments platform, which has served as a gateway for crypto to cash transfers.

He said that with over a million transactions within its first seven months, the success of Cashlink can be attributed to the escrow system which mitigates fraud from either side of the transaction.

“With the aim of helping users mitigate loss during a bear crypto market, we built simple tools such as Bundle Leveraged Token (BLVTs) series which give users the ability to leverage on a cryptocurrency to either multiply the loss or profit on an asset.

“We did this to promote the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies and further set the minds of people at ease; trading should be as easy and convenient as possible for all people. This means that crypto services should be offered on multiple platforms with all users in mind and not just some”.

He added that as Bundle continues to grow, the need to evolve into its original mission of becoming a social finance app making crypto accessible to everyone, becomes pertinent. He said: “Bundle will be expanding across the continent this quarter which signifies the first step in the right direction, alongside implementations to pivot into a social finance product.

“We are also set to release a 2FA security feature to further protect our users. Bundle users are implored to ensure that any dealings on Twitter and Instagram are on their official handles. They wouldn’t ask you to click on any link or share your OTP with them” Babalola said.

As regards the persistent downtime that the app has been having, Bundle released a letter from their CEO in a blogpost where they highlighted the cause of the issue, steps that have been taken and how they hope to rebuild the trust of their users in the app.

The web app provides an alternative way for both existing and new users to explore their curiosities on the go.