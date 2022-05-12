Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has placed a ban on construction of structures above three floors within the Ebutte-Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government of the state.

The measure became necessary following the incessant building collapse tragedies in the axis, hence, the move to curb further reoccurrences.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this on Wednesday, added that the decision to place an embargo on approval for such building was necessitated by the low-lying nature of Ebute-Metta and its negative impact on some of the existing structures.

According to Salako, the move followed an audit of buildings in the area.whichbrevealed that most of the buildings in the area showed serious defects, which made it mandatory for the givernment to introduce the new safety measures to save the lives and property of residents.

The commissoner, stated that the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, ( LASPPPA) has been directed to stop taking applications for approval above three floors in the area.

The commissioner, therefore, urged residents and stakeholders to cooperate with the government’s plans, saying, “the decision is in the best interest of the residents and at large.”

Salako explained: “The soil and topography, the low water level and effects as well as the inability of the soil in this area to bear loads above three floors were considered in arriving at this decision.

“To guarantee safety of lives and property by ensuring that we put a halt to lives being cut short by incidents of building collapse, the Government has been compelled to invoke the relevant sections of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, as amended, to address the crisis.”

Recall that recently, a three storey building in Ebute Metta, collapsed, killing 10 occupants, with 24 injured, while another defective structure was discovered in the area during rescue operations at the scene of collapsed building.