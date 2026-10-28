FirstBank, GTBank, UBA roll out Google Pay for customers

By Babajide Komolafe

FirstBank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) and United Bank for Africa (UBA) have rolled out Google Pay for eligible customers, expanding digital payment options following the launch of the global digital wallet service in Nigeria.

The integration enables eligible cardholders to add their cards to Google Wallet and make secure digital payments using compatible devices at supported payment terminals and online checkout platforms, locally and internationally.

FirstBank Nigeria Limited in a statement said the integration would enable eligible cardholders to make convenient contactless payments while benefiting from Google Pay’s security features and faster checkout experience.

Speaking on the development, Abednego Ugwueke, Group Head, e-Business and Retail Products, FirstBank, said: “At FirstBank, we are constantly evolving our digital capabilities to deliver banking experiences that are simple, secure and aligned with the lifestyle of our customers.”

He added that the integration would provide eligible cardholders with “a seamless and globally accepted payment solution that enables them to make purchases with confidence wherever Google Pay is accepted.”

Similarly, UBA has enabled Google Pay for eligible Visa and Mastercard users, allowing customers to make contactless payments without carrying physical cards.

UBA’s Directorate Head, Cards, Orry Seem, said: “Our customers live busy lives, and the way they pay should make those lives easier. For many of them, the phone is the first thing they reach for, so it makes sense for it to become their wallet too.”

UBA’s Group Head, Brands, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said: “Digital payment in Nigeria is growing fast, and customers expect more ways to pay. Making Google Pay available to our Visa and Mastercard cardholders gives them a simple, fast option for everyday purchases, backed by the security of their UBA cards.”

GTCO, parent company of GTBank, has also integrated Google Pay across two subsidiaries, extending the service to both customers and businesses.

GTBank customers can add their debit cards to Google Wallet and use Google Pay for online transactions, including subscriptions, travel bookings, food delivery and bill payments. Through HabariPay’s Squad payment gateway, businesses can also accept Google Pay at checkout.

Commenting on the launch, GTCO Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, said the Group was addressing challenges that cause customers to abandon online purchases.

“Most failed online payments are not refused, they are abandoned. Somewhere along the way the customer gives up, and the business never learns about the sale it lost,” he said.

Agbaje added: “With Google Pay, what matters to us is that we are ready on both sides from the first day: a GTBank customer can pay with it, and a business on Squad can accept it.”

HabariPay Managing Director, Eduofon Japhet, said the integration would simplify checkout for merchants.

“Squad businesses now get Google Pay inside the checkout they already use, so their customers can pay in a few taps with a card they have already saved,” she said.

Japhet added that merchants enabled for international payments could receive Google Pay transactions from customers worldwide without additional integration.