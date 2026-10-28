Ebonyi Assembly unanimously backs state police bill

The Ebonyi House of Assembly on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill seeking to establish state police services, endorsing a constitutional amendment transmitted by the National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that all 24 members voted in favour of the bill after extensive deliberations and consultations with their constituents.

The proposed amendment seeks to alter the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to provide a legal framework for state police services while retaining the Nigeria Police Force at federal level.

The Speaker, Moses Odunwa, said the unanimous decision demonstrated the assembly’s commitment to constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening the state’s security architecture.

“This will also enhance access to criminal intelligence and protection of lives and properties,” Odunwa said.

He described the demand for sub-national policing as a longstanding aspiration among Ebonyi residents.

“The demand for a sub-national policing system has been an age-long clamour among Ebonyi people,” he said.

Odunwa added that the state had formally presented its position in support of state police during a public hearing organised by the National Assembly on constitutional review.

He said the bill’s passage reflected residents’ desire for a policing system closer to communities and more responsive to local security challenges.

The Leader of the House, Kingsley Ikoro, said establishing state police would significantly increase manpower in the state’s security sector.

Ikoro, who represents Afikpo North West under the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the proposed system would improve efforts to tackle crime at grassroots level.

Other lawmakers, including Victor Nwoke (APC–Abakaliki North) and Oluchukwu Ezeali (APC–Afikpo North East), also stressed the importance of bringing policing closer to communities.

They argued that decentralised policing could help address Nigeria’s security challenges by improving local responses to crime and criminal activities.

Following the bill’s passage, Odunwa directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs Uche Edene, to formally transmit the assembly’s resolutions to the National Assembly.