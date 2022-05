By Nwafor Sunday & John Alechenu

The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, has withdrawn from the Presidential race.

Tambuwa who stated this during the ongoing National Convention/ presidential primaries asked delegates and his supporters to support the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Time has come for us to make sacrifices in the interest of our party and our nation. I have come to the conclusion that I have to step down”, he said.