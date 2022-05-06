…Experts to discuss easy emigration to Canada, others

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olumide Akpata are among the dignitaries expected at the 2022 Annual Immigration Law and Policy Conference in Abuja to be hosted by the Nigerian Immigration Lawyers Association.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Chairman, Conference Organizing Committee, Fabian Ozoemena.

Ozoemena in the statement said that the two day-conference with the theme: ‘Contemporary Issues in The Immigration Milieu in Nigeria,’ would hold on May 19 and 20, 2022.

Also expected at the conference are the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho and the acting Comptroller-General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris.

Topics that would be discussed at the conference are: key Implications of the Immigration Regulation 2017; Overview of the Nigerian Visa Policy 2020; The Ease of Doing Business: Navigating the Immigration Requirements in Nigeria; What Consular Officers are really looking for?; Nigerian Local Content & Managing Expatriate Employment in the Oil & Gas Industry and Exploring Legal migration Pathways from Nigeria to Canada.

The statement said, “In the course of the two-day programme, several papers on the most important contemporary immigration topics in Nigeria will be delivered by seasoned speakers drawn from the ranks of leading government officials, policy makers, judicial officers and members of the diplomatic corps. The keynote address will be taken by the cerebral Judex – Hon. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba Ph.D. of the Federal High Court.

“Participants at the event will be welcomed by Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, President and Chairman BOT of NILA, while the Hon. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (as Chief Guest of Honour) and other special guests including Abubakar Malami, (HAGF & Minister of Justice), Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho (CJ. Federal High Court), Isah Jere Idris (Ag CGI) and Olumide Akpata Esq. (President NBA) are expected to grace the occasion.”

The organisers further said the induction of candidates into the fellowship, membership, associate membership and student membership cadres of the association would take place on the second day of the conference.