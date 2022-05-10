It was a great day over the weekend when the people of Umueri in Anambra state trooped out for a Thanksgiving service and re-dedication of their community to God for preservation and prosperity of the people.

The Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service which took place at the popular Ama Umueri was officiated by Bishop Tim Obidike and attracted members of the community both at home and in the Diaspora.

In his sermon, Bishop Obidike admonished the people to always commit their ways to God, saying it was good for Umueri people to appreciate, in view of how He healed their land of all tribulations they faced in the past years of wars with their neighbours and the various development projects with which the land is now blessed including the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport.

Among the dignitaries that attended the Thanksgiving include the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Bennet Emeka (Oke Ebo 11), members of the state House of Assembly from the community, business owners and others.

A major part of the programme was the dedication of the newly elected Executives f Umueri General Assembly whose President General, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie was absent at the event.

However, in letter he addressed to the Igwe and members of the community dated Sunday, May 8, 2022, Metchie expressed regrets for his unavoidable absence at the Thanksgiving Service, saying and congratulated the community for the success of the programme.

He said- “It is with great happiness in my heart that I write to congratulate the people of Umueri, my own blessed people, on a successful Thanksgiving Day outing, yesterday.

“I couldn’t help but be absent because, I took a trip out of Nigeria for a an unavoidable engagement.

“However, I have taken time out to watch some video clips of the Thanksgiving as was sent to me by some well-meaning members of the community.

“Although I was away physically, my spirit was with my people and the community all through the programme. .

“Let me use this opportunity also to express my deepest appreciation to HRH Igwe Bennett Emeka (Oke-ebo 2) on his commitment to see that everything went as planned, giving joy to his people. This Thanksgiving Day outing is an evidence of the peace and progress your leadership has brought to Umueri.

“And to the entire planning committee, the UGA and youth leadership, for ensuring the smooth presentation and peaceful outing yesterday.

“To the officiating ministers who called down the presence and blessings of God upon Umueri yesterday, I say thank you!

“We, the people of Umueri, are nothing without God and you came to fill up that position, with your annointed presence.

“It is my prayer that as we have given thanks to God and to those He has used to make our lives easier in Umueri, that more blessings shall follow us in Jesus name. Amen.”

Chief Metchie, a former Canada based Diaspora-Nigeria mobiliser and hospitality business fixer, was elected as PG of Umueri on March 5 and formally unaugurated on Easter Monday, April 18,

Before his inauguration, Metchie had embarked on tours of major cities in Nigeria, including Lagos and Abuja, where he met prominent sons and daughters of Anambra state as well as business owners and investors, urging them to bring investment to his community, Umueri, which he described as a favourite destination for business, currently.

It was during one of those outings that Metchie had visited former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja on Tuesday, April 12.

Although the visit was to condole the former President over a recent auto-accident in which he lost two police escorts on his convoy, Metchie used the opportunity to seek Jonathan’s prayers for the success of his tenure as Umueri PG.

Metchie, who holds the traditional title of Ezi of Umueri, also called on the CEOs of Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines, Bar. Allen Onyema and Dr Obiorah Okonkwo respectively, among others to take advantage of the Anambra International Cargo Airport, Orient Petroleum Refinery, Capital University and the Eri House (the Centre of Research in Igbo History and Culture), among others, that are located in the community, to invest in whatever sector of the economy of their choice.

It was due to excitement and of course, curiosity generated by the news of Metchie’s post inauguration activities that the Umueri civic centre was filled to the brim on Easter Monday when he was formally installed as the community’s PG.

An empowerment programme he initiated and launched immediately after his inauguration has benefited over 300 women, youths and other members of the Umueri community who were trained in fashion designing, makeup art, hair dressing, barbing salon, bead making, GSM phone repairs and other vocations.