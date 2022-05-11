By Nwafor Sunday

Niger Delta minister, Senator Godswil Akpabio and his colleague Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of Science and Technology have resigned.

The duo resigned hours after President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered ministers who want to contest in the forthcoming elections to tender their resignation.

Buhari had announced the resignation of one minister during today’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

Confirming Akpabio’s resignation his personal Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, told newsmen, that Akpabio has resigned from his position as the Niger Delta minister.

