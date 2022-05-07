.

By Juliet Ebirim

Musical stage play lovers are yet to get over the enthralling and captivating performance which took place last Easter at the Shell Hall of the Muson Centre, Lagos.

‘Ada the country’’ a musical which focuses on the power of the Nigerian woman; her autonomy, resourcefulness, and might, follows the story of Ada (Kate Henshaw) who loses her 9-month-old daughter and property in a fire incident which she barely survives herself. The traumatic experience sends her into depression but with the support of women across different generations, who have been through such harrowing experiences, she is able to walk through a process of restoration.

The beautiful piece centred on healing and hope was directed by award-winning producer cum actor, Kemi Lala Akindoju and written by poet and performer, Titilope Sonuga.

Marian Ogaziechi, Creator/Producer of the musical and Founder of Doyenne Circle said

“A lot of people tend to think that urban women don’t go through any pain. People think that everything they see online is all rosy and sweet. They don’t understand that these people go through a lot of pain and issues. I found out that storytelling is a powerful tool in changing this perception.

The story of Ada the Country has been in the offing for about ten years. It revolves around my experiences in the university and I realised that the best way to tell my story was through theatre. I spoke to Lala Akindoju about it and we got in touch with Titilope Sonuga who did the beautiful work of piecing the story together through deep poetry, music and dance. I did this because I believe telling my story could heal someone out there. And the first time I told my story, I felt relieved and stopped doubting myself. It is an original piece that we hope to take around Nigeria and ultimately to Europe,”

On her part, Kemi Lala Akindoju who directed the musical said: “This musical presents a cocktail of messages and emotions.

Through the women, we dive into themes of ambition, faith, sisterhood, marriage, and motherhood, but ultimately of healing and hope. Each generation of a woman speaks into and out of the next, painting a picture of what it truly means to be alive and a woman in Nigeria today.”

The much-riveted musical featured Nollywood veterans and rising stars including Patience Ozokwor, Joke Silva, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Lala Akindoju, Oluchi Odii, Tosin Adeyemi, Imoh Eboh among others.