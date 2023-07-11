Matthew Yusuf’s journey to fame

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In 2022, Matthew Yusuf won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, AMVCA, Best Lighting Designer award. He repeated the feat this year when he won the AMVCA 2023 award on ‘Best Lighting Designer in TV Series’ for ‘Brotherhood’.

These awards have brought him the much-needed fame to keep the flame of his career glowing; awards he couldn’t get as an actor. Yusuf has The Performance Studio Workshop (PSW), where he had his theatre training, to thank, for his achievement so far.

As the first born in a family of six children, Yusuf grew up in different parts of Lagos, starting his journey from Maroko, Obalende, Ebutemeta, and Bariga. He attended Kuramo Primary School, Saint Gregory’s College and later, Federal Polytechnic Idah, Kogi State where he did his National Diploma in Business Administration.

Recalling his journey to limelight, the award-winning master of lighting explains how he got into PSW, a school run by Chuck Mike, with support from MacArthur Foundation, British Council, Sister Help, and other corporate bodies.

According to him, PSW was a “sponsored program and to get into that space you had to pass the audition. I was one of the lucky students that were picked. Over 300 to 500 people attended the audition, and I was one of the 15 students that were lucky to be picked.”

Out of the 15 students that enrolled for the year-long PSW, only eight of them graduated, including Yusuf who graduated as the best student.

An interesting part of the story is that, when he was picked all he needed was to get his parents to sign the reference form which became a tough one for him because his dad wanted him to go to school straight after high school. “I wanted to go to school but I wanted to do this first because that was where I actually found love. It was a battleground for me and my dad. But my mother was able to intervene,” he stated.

Explaining further he said, “Theatre was my first love and I got into the space as I learned from scratch. To be honest, there was not a lot of money in the theatre and to survive in that space I was actually renting most of all the equipment and I was not having enough to fall back to as profit at the end of the day. I took that discipline and because I was still with my parents at that point I was able to save some money. For each project, I had to save some money and I had to call my friends abroad also to help me buy some used equipment.”

Yusuf also narrated how his relationship with his technical director during his time at the PSW, (2000 and 2001 sessions), helped his career. “I became very close to my technical director that’s how I finally found myself in technicals. My technical director Tayo Oyewusi (taffy) who is my mentor said to me one day; do you think you really want to be in this space and I said yes. He said to me straight up, don’t deceive yourself being an actor, I think the best space for you is the technicals. That was it! That was the day I decided to move my focus and all the dream I have into technicals and I actually love the lighting.”

The journey to fame for most people, is never easy. Same goes for yusuf. “I stumbled into film lighting, I didn’t go to school for film lighting. I learned on the job. I did a couple of works with people behind the scenes. My first TV gig was with Jade Osiberu, it also came on a platter of gold when Zainab Kazeem introduced me to Jade and how I have been working in theatre. Jade asked me if I was going to do “Gidi Up 2”. I said yes, I never had the experience of working on a TV set, and she took that big risk. And after ‘Gidi up 2’ the rest is history. I have been doing most of the big projects in Nigeria and I have worked with different production companies. I am currently the best lighting designer in Africa right now. I think Jade Osiberu has laid that platform for me, she has given me a very strong opportunity,” he explained.

On mentoring young and upcoming light designers or theatre practitioners, he said “Definitely, like I said I was opportune to be in a space where I never thought I was going to be. My dream is to help those that actually have plans to achieve certain goals in life and never see themselves getting there.”

Yusuf runs a company called One House Lighting Crew and every member of his team never went to an institution to learn this profession as according to him, “everyone of them has practically learned everything they knew about lighting through me, a couple of them are also doing theatre and some are just strictly film which for me is a plus and it’s what I planned to do.”

Yusuf who is currently working on a project titled “Voices in my head’’ which addresses issues of drug abuse, depression, etc. with his friend, Kayode Sodunke, has worked on over 150 projects.

These include: “Hear Word” directed by Ifeoma Fafunwa. “I have also worked on “Ada the Country,” under the Doyenne Circle Production also directed by Kemi Lala Akindoju and Kenneth Uphopho. I have worked on cinema movies, some are on Amazon Prime and Netflix. The ones on Netflix I would say are “Nneka The Pretty Serpent,’’ actually the project that got me the AMVCA award in 2022. I worked on “Rattlesnake” and I also worked on “Living in Bondage.” On Amazon, I worked on “Gangs of Lagos” and “Brotherhood.”