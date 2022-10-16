By Juliet Ebirim

Doyenne Circle is set to take its critically acclaimed stage musical, ‘Ada The Country’ to Abuja this October. The musical which highlights the power of the Nigerian woman; her autonomy, resourcefulness and might, will come alive at the Musa Yaradua Centre, Wuse, Abuja on the 21st and 22nd of October, 2022. ‘Ada The Country’ tells the story of Ada, a young lady who loses her 9-month-old daughter and property in a fire incident which she barely survives herself. The traumatic experience sends her into depression but with the support of women across different generations, who have been through such harrowing experiences, she is able to walk through a process of restoration. Created by Marian Ogaziechi, produced by Doyenne Circle and directed by Kenneth Uphopho, the story of ‘Ada the Country’ has been in the offing for about ten years. It revolves around the experiences of women across different age grades, expressed through theatre. Renowned poet, Titilope Sonuga did the beautiful work of piecing the story together through deep poetry, music and dance. ‘Ada The Country’ features veterans and rising stars in the Nollywood industry bringing all their talent to stage ranging from music, acting to dancing. These include Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Tosin Adeyemi, and introducing – Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyun, among others.