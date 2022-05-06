By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Ahmed Yerima, on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari has given him the go-ahead to join the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Yerima, who introduced sharia law in Zamfara state when he was governor, met the president Friday shortly after Friday Jumat prayers at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents as he emerged from the meeting, the former Zamfara governor said he was at the seat of power to inform the President of his desire to succeed him and seek his blessing to contest for the ticket of the ruling party next year’s election.

He said his action was within the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution to do what he did.

Yerima, who also represented Zamfara West in the Senate, said if elected he would fight insecurity, poverty and ignorance.

Vanguard News Nigeria