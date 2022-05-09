By Ozioruva Aliu





BENINCITY – THE Network of Clergy Men in Nigeria (NCMN), South-South Zone on Monday said they are supporting the presidential ambition of a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because they believe he has the capacity to fix the country.



Addressing a press conference in Benin City, Edo State, Coordinator General of the clerics from states in South-South Nigeria, Pastor Joseph Francis said their support for Tinubu was divinely guided and urged the APC to give Tinubu the ticket of the party as they argued that he has the capacity to win the 2023 presidential election for the APC.



He said: “We are in a special time in God’s calendar. A time that will usher us all into the new Nigeria where God’s peace, security and prosperity shall reign.



“This can only be achieved when the right person is at the helm of affairs who will direct the leadership of our great country Nigeria. The effects of bad governance does not know Christians or Muslims, it does not know rich or poor, it only knows everyone in Nigeria.

“Today we have unanimously agreed to support and endorse the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2023 presidential election not because we love the party APC, but because we are children of God and we have prayed, fasted and heard from God that the person of Bola Amhed Tinubu, former governor of lagos state, a bridge builder, a unifying leader, an experienced and qualified politician with an impeccable character is the one to lead Nigeria for such a time as this.



“In a nation where we are swimming in natural resources, we are not where we should but it is our responsibility to change it as citizens and how are we going to change it, we will do that by voting in the right person and that is why we are saying that Tinubu should be the right candidate.”