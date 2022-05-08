Dr Bukola Saraki

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said that they are making progress to ensure the emergence of one consensus candidate.

He spoke in an interview with journalists after meeting with delegates of the PDP in Kaduna on Sunday.

According to him, “2023 is not the time to vote just anyone as President of Nigeria. This country is in a very difficult situation as Kaduna knows that better. In 2015 you could travel from Kaduna to Abuja anytime of the day and night.”

“We are here in Kaduna to see the delegates and the leader of the party in Kaduna State and our former National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi to seek his support and discuss the need for the PDP to put forward that leadership capacity to rescue Nigeria from where we are.”

While speaking on the issue of his emergence among the two northern consensus candidates, Saraki said they were making progress to ensure emergence of one consensus candidate.

“We are trying to ensure that we have a process that unites us and less rancorous and then we can now move forward to the bigger issue which is winning the 2023 election.”

On what he will be doing differently if he become the President of Nigeria, he said “the most important thing is uniting the people of Nigeria, let everybody have a sense of belonging. Unity is key to the progress of the country. Secondly, is to ensure there is accountability and also to ensure that security and economy work.”

“We need to ensure we have a President that has empathy. Look at what is going on in Kaduna State. When I was a banker, we used to come to Kaduna to market at the textile companies. We have to revive the textile industries.”

“The focus has to be on not relying on oil and ensure export earnings in non oil sector grows, so that jobs can be created for a lot of youths. But to do this, you need a President that knows what it takes,” he said.