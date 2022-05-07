By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, has joined the contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

A coalition of 28 groups consisting of Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora, One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups, raised the N100 million to purchase the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the former Agriculture Minister.

The coalition is led by the Head, One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh.

The move put paid to weeks of speculations that some APC chieftains were mounting pressure on him to enter the race and that it would be easier to secure presidential approval for his bid.

Meanwhile, the director general for the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organization, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin has dumped the ruling party.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Jibrin said he has done his best for the APC and that it was time to move on.

He said he would announce his new party in the next 24 hours.