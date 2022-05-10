.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

No fewer than 10 members of the Kano State House of Assembly have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

The Assembly’s Director, Press and Public Affairs, Uba Abdullahi who confirmed the development said the lawmakers have tendered their defection letter to the State House of Assembly.

Abdullahi said the lawmaker’s premises some of their reasons for defecting from the PDP to border on the leadership tussle in the party both at the State and National levels.

According to him, “Ten lawmakers of the opposition party, PDP in the State House of Assembly has tendered their defection letter to the Assembly.

“The letters were officially received by the House today and the House wish them well.

“The Members defected to NNPP from PDP.

“Some of the reasons for defections as stated by the Hon Members bordered on the leadership tussle in the PDP both at State and National Levels,” the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Abdullahi however stated.

The lawmakers were namely, Rt. Hon. Isyaku Ali Danja, member representing Gezawa Constituency, Umar Musa Gama (Nassarawa Constituency), Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo (Ungogo Constituency), Lawan Hussain Chediyar ‘Yan Gurasa (Dala Constituency) and Tukur Muhd (Fagge Constituency).

Others include Mu’azzam El-Yakub (Dawakin Kudu Constituency), Garba Shehu Fammar (Kibiya Constituency), Abubakar Uba Galadima (Bebeji Constituency), Mudassir Ibrahim Zawaciki and Yusuf Babangida Suleiman from Kumbotso and Gwale Constituencies respectively.

