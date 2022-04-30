.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

YOUTHS from the Middle Belt region of the country under the auspices of the Middle Belt Youths Forum, MBYF, on Saturday called on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress,(APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to consult with President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue of zoning before making public statements on it.

In a statement by their leader, Godwin Meliga, the group said the consultation with the president, as the leader of the party, was important because according to it, Adamu was new in the saddle and may not be thoroughly abreast with some decisions taken before his emergence.

To this end, the group tasked the APC national chairman to consult President Muhammadu Buhari on key issues, especially on zoning which it noted, had already been zoned to the southern part of the country.

The statement read, “It is important at this point that Senator Adamu should consult with the leader of the party, President Buhari, before making statements that will continue to drag the party and the nation backwards.

“The issue of where the next President should come from has since been settled by stakeholders.

“It is not in doubt that the consensus is that the next President should come from the South. Why is Adamu, therefore, talking from both sides of his mouth?

“Our advice for the elder statesman is that he should be consulting widely before making public statements on matters like this.”

