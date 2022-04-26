.

Dayo Johnson Akure

An industrialist and philanthropist, Mr Ayotunde Bally, has said that he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state to add value to the party and support the administration of governor Rotimi Akeredolu to uplift the fortunes of the state.

Bally, was received into the party by the Chieftains of the party in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West council area of the state.

He commended governor Akeredolu for his development-driven policies and programmes for the state.

According to him, the governor has shown zeal, commitment and capacity to provide good governance.

” It behoves on the people of the state, at this point in time, to support the governor to uplift the fortunes of the state and meet the desires of the people.

“I am not coming to APC because of any ambition to contest but to show the world that you can be in politics without ambitions. I am in APC to help build the party, not to contest.

“My decision today is in response to the pleadings of my admirers and the touching request by my followers and the leadership of APC in Ondo. I am an ambassador of the youths and I will continue to support the growth of the youths.”

“What I am doing today, therefore, is to publicly declare my APC membership which is borne out of my desire to contribute my quota to the development of this community”

Speaking while receving the industrialist, the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Omolola Fagbemi, described Bally as a promising leader in Ondo who has been contributing to the development of youths in Ondo.

Fagbemi said the young international businessman, has carried out series of empowerment activities for the people of Ondo in the last few years, saying the young man will add more value to the party.

The event was attended by party chieftains including the Commissioner for Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Wale Akinlosotu and the Special Adviser to the governor on Health, Dr. Jibayo Oyebade, member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiola Makinde, APC Ondo West chairman, Mr. Ebenezer Akinsulire, the Odofin of Ondo kingdom and Chief Akin Olaniyan, among others.